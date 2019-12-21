Woman dies after apparent attack in Toronto's west end

A woman is dead following an apparent assault in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West area, Toronto police say.

Police were called to an apartment building in the area around 7:00 p.m. for reports of a man attacking a woman.

Det.-Sgt. Rob North say the incident took place inside an elevator in the upper floors of the building.

Emergency crews arrived to find a woman unconscious, suffering upper body injuries.

The victim was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition and was later pronounced dead.

Police are now looking for a man believed to be 25 years old, seen fleeing the area westbound on Weston Road.

He is described as 6'2" with a light brown complexion.

The homicide unit is now investigating.