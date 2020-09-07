Skip to Main Content
Woman dead after being struck by UP Express train
Toronto·New

A woman is dead after she was struck by a UP Express train near Weston GO/UP station, Toronto police say.

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Black Creek Drive shortly before 6 a.m. for reports of a woman being struck by a UP Express train. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Black Creek Drive shortly before 6 a.m.

They found the woman with "very serious" injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the death will be treated as suspicious.

The incident resulted in UP Express suspending service.

In a tweet, UP Express said bus shuttle service is available between Union station and Pearson Airport.

TTC bus service is also available at Weston station and subway service is available from Bloor station.

