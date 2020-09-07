Woman dead after being struck by UP Express train

A woman is dead after she was struck by a UP Express train near Weston GO/UP station, Toronto police say.



Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Black Creek Drive shortly before 6 a.m.



They found the woman with "very serious" injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.



Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the death will be treated as suspicious.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:<br>Weston Rd + Black Creek Dr<br>* 5:51 am *<br>- Woman struck by train<br>- Her injuries are very serious<br>- Medics have attended<br>- Woman pronounced deceased o/s<br>- Death will be treated as suspicious<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1691169?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1691169</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/wGAzE4swrP">pic.twitter.com/wGAzE4swrP</a> —@TPSOperations

The incident resulted in UP Express suspending service.



In a tweet, UP Express said bus shuttle service is available between Union station and Pearson Airport.



TTC bus service is also available at Weston station and subway service is available from Bloor station.