Woman dead after stabbing in Milton home, man arrested

Halton police say a man has been arrested after a woman died following a stabbing in Milton on Tuesday evening.

Police said it happened in a residence on Gosford Crescent. Emergency crews were called to the home at about 5:45 p.m.

Officers found the woman with "severe life-threatening" injuries. She was rushed to hospital, where she died.

Const. Ryan Anderson, spokesperson for the Halton Regional Police Service, said the victim and accused were known to each other.

"We're not seeking any additional suspects," he said. "There's no related threats to public safety at this point."

After the woman died, he said police released an image and the name of the suspect, a 40-year-old man, on social media and he has since been arrested in Milton. No charges have been laid yet.

Anderson said police received a call from someone inside the home but released no other details, saying the investigation is in its early stages.