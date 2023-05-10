Woman dead after Toronto police find her with 'injuries consistent with a shooting'

A woman died early Wednesday after Toronto police found her with "injuries consistent with a shooting" in Etobicoke.

Officers were called to a condo building at the corner of Manitoba Street and Legion Road North just after 4:30 a.m. for a reports of "unknown trouble," said Const. Cindy Chung.

They found the woman and tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chung had no further details about the victim and could not say whether the incident unfolded inside or outside the building.

A male was seen running from the area around the time of the incident, Chung said.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information or video that could be helpful to investigators is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.