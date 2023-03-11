Woman found dead in Scarborough residence building, man taken into custody
Toronto Police say a man was taken into custody after a woman was found dead in a Scarborough apartment building Friday afternoon.
Police were called to an apartment building in the area of Sheppard Avenue East, Kingston Road
Police said they received a call to an apartment building in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kingston Road at approximately 1 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man has been taken into custody in connection with the death, police say.
Toronto police are investigating the dead as a homicide.