Woman, 69, dies in hospital day after being struck by driver in Etobicoke

A 69-year-old woman has died of her injuries in hospital one day after she was struck by a driver in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

The collision happened in the area of Horner Avenue and Thirtieth Street on Tuesday, police said in a news release on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area at shortly before 2 p.m.

According to police, a red Dodge Ram pickup truck headed northbound on Thirtieth Street hit the woman as the vehicle turned left to go westbound on Homer Avenue.

The woman was crossing from the north side of Homer Avenue to the south side in the west crosswalk when she was struck.

Toronto paramedics took the woman to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. She died Wednesday.

Officers with police's traffic services unit are investigating. There's been no word on charges.

Police are asking residents, business and drivers who may have security or dashboard camera footage of the area or collision to contact investigators.