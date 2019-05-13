Elderly woman dead following fire at Oshawa apartment
An elderly woman is dead following a fire at an Oshawa apartment building Sunday evening.
Victim died in hospital, Durham Regional Police say
An elderly woman is dead following a fire at an Oshawa apartment building Sunday evening.
Durham Regional Police say they were called to the building, located in the area of Simcoe Street North and Taunton Road East for reports of a fire.
The victim was taken to hospital where she later died.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known.
Correction - Elderly female taken from Nonquon Rd apartment to local hospital and she succumbed to her injuries.—@DRPS