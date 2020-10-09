Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Newmarket

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Newmarket Thursday night, York Regional Police say.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of Stonehaven Avenue and Best Circle for a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, Staff Sgt. Eric Gawant told CBC News.

Emergency services arrived and found a woman on the roadway who was injured and without vital signs. The driver remained on the scene and there's currently no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, said Gawant.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she died about an hour later, he said.

The Major Collisions Investigation Unit is attending the scene. Police are warning drivers that roads in the area may be closed for the investigation.