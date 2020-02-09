Woman dead, man in custody after stabbing in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating the death of a woman in Mississauga and have taken a man into custody.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a home in the area of Roadside Way and Ninth Lane in Mississauga for reports of a woman screaming.

Const. Danny Marttini, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said when emergency crews arrived on scene, they found the body of a woman. The body had stab wounds.

A man was taken from the home and is in police custody.

Peel police homicide unit is investigating.

Roadside Way has been closed for the investigation but police say residents who live in the area will be allowed access.