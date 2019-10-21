Woman found dead in Mississauga apartment, infant found alive near body

Peel police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Mississauga apartment and an infant boy was found alive near the body on Monday.

Const. Bancroft Wright, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the circumstances surrounding the death are "suspicious" but police are not calling it a homicide.

Homicide detectives, however, have been consulted about the death.

Police were asked to check on a resident in a unit at 50 Eglinton Ave. W., near Hurontario Street, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the body and infant inside the residence. Wright said the baby is under a year old.

Peel paramedics took the child first to a local hospital; then he was transferred to a trauma centre for assessment.

Infant boy taken to trauma centre for assessment

Wright declined to say if the infant was injured in any way.

"The toddler was found in the same area as the deceased female," Wright told reporters near the scene on Monday night.

He also declined to say whether the woman was related to the child.

Homicide investigators are working with investigators from Peel police's 12 Division criminal investigation bureau investigators, who are in charge of the case.

The coroner has attended the scene. A post-mortem will be conducted at some point, Wright said.

No cause of death has been released.

Investigators are speaking to family members of the victim.