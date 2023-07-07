Woman dead in daylight shooting in Toronto's east end, police say

A woman is dead following a daylight shooting in a busy neighbourhood in Toronto's east end, police say.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday in the Leslieville area near Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue.

That's where Toronto police say three individuals were involved in an altercation, in which shots were fired. The woman struck was not part of the altercation, they say.

Toronto paramedics say the victim — a woman in her 40s — was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

It's unclear how many shooters there were, and whether they had any connection to the victim, police say.

Police are now searching for two men wanted in connection to the shooting. The first suspect is described as six feet tall, with a medium build, wearing a white shirt with blood on it. Police say the second suspect was seen wearing a dark T-shirt with a floral print and blue jeans.

Both suspects were last seen on foot on Queen Street, heading toward Boston Avenue.

Morse Street Child Care Centre has been placed under a hold and secure for the safety of the children, police say.

'Really upsetting,' witness says

One woman who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting described a chaotic and confusing scene.

"It was really upsetting," said Daniella Zaia, who was at a nearby business when the victim was shot.

"We saw a woman collapse and we didn't really know what was going on — we didn't know if she got hit by a car," she said. "We also heard gunshots."

Zaia said bystanders ran to the victim's aid before emergency crews arrived to help.

"They looked like they were taking care of her," she said.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.