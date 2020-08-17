Toronto police charge man with 2nd degree murder after woman found dead in home

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead earlier this month in her west end home.

The man, 40, of Toronto, was arrested on Monday. He is due in court on Tuesday. Police have identified the woman as 75-year-old Teresa Santos.

Police said they were sent to 24 Shaw St. on Aug. 11 at 9:32 p.m. to check on the whereabouts of the person who lived at the address. When they arrived, they discovered Santos dead inside the residence.

Santos was last seen on Aug. 8 at her home.

Initially, police said her death was suspicious. They later deemed it a homicide. Santos is Toronto's 42nd homicide victim of the year.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

"Police continue to appeal for any information about the arrested man and the victim. They also urge any witnesses to come forward," police said in a news release on Monday.

Police are urging anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).