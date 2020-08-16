Toronto police identify woman found dead in her west end home

A Toronto woman found dead in her west end home last week has been identified as 75-year-old Teresa Santos.

Toronto police said they were sent to 24 Shaw St. on Aug. 11 at 9:32 p.m. to check on the whereabouts of the person who lived at the address when they discovered Santos dead inside the residence.

At the time, police said her death was treated as suspicious, but officers have now deemed it a homicide.

The homicide unit has now taken over and is continuing to investigate.

Santos was last seen on Aug. 8 at her home on Shaw Street.

Police said they are looking to speak with anyone who might have spoken to or seen Santos on this date. They added that Santos used a walker to assist her in walking.