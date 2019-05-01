Police identify woman, 75, killed in hit and run in Mississauga

Peel police have identified the woman that was killed in a hit and run in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

Rafaela Piedrasanta, 75, from Mississauga was found at Sorrento Drive and Elia Avenue just after 5 p.m. without vital signs, paramedics said.

She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Police have no suspect information but say the driver did leave the scene.

The intersection is closed for the police investigation.