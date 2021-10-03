Woman dead after Gardiner Expressway crash

Toronto police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Gardiner near Islington Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. in response to reports of a crash.

Two vehicles collided and one struck a median and flipped over. The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene, police said.

A woman in her 60s was pulled from the flipped car with no vital signs and she later died in hospital, police added.

The Gardiner Expressway, which was closed for hours as officers investigated the crash, was reopened on Sunday afternoon.