Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Woman dead after Gardiner Expressway crash

Toronto police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday morning.

Driver of 2nd vehicle involved in crash fled the scene, police say

CBC News ·
Toronto police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday morning. A woman in her 60s was pulled from a flipped car with no vital signs and she later died in hospital, police said. (Toronto Police Services)

Toronto police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Gardiner near Islington Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. in response to reports of a crash.

Two vehicles collided and one struck a median and flipped over. The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene, police said.

A woman in her 60s was pulled from the flipped car with no vital signs and she later died in hospital, police added.

The Gardiner Expressway, which was closed for hours as officers investigated the crash, was reopened on Sunday afternoon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now