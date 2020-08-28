Woman, 65, dead following 5-vehicle crash in Pickering

A 65-year-old woman has died following a five-vehicle collision in Pickering, Ontario Provincial Police say.

According to acting OPP Sgt. Dan Hunter, the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 7 near Sideline 26 in Pickering.

Hunter said a vehicle heading westbound crossed the centre line of the road and struck four vehicles, one of them head-on.

The woman died at the scene.

A man, 35, who was driving in a separate car, was injured and airlifted to Stouffville Hospital. His injuries have since been deemed non-life-threatening.

One vehicle was significantly damaged, while there was less damage to the other four, Hunter said.

At this point, he said there's no indication that alcohol, drugs or distracted driving were factors.

The OPP's collision reconstruction team is at the scene. Roads in the area are expected to remain closed until approximately 10 p.m.

Police are asking any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.