Woman in her 60s dead after early morning fire in Scarborough

A woman has died in an early morning fire in Scarborough on Monday, police say.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the area of Pell Street and Latham Avenue at 1:40 a.m. for reports of a fire on the second floor.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said a woman in her 60s was found without vital signs and pronounced dead at the scene.

The building was evacuated and all other occupants got out and are being treated for smoke inhalation from the fire, Hopkinson said.

TTC shelter buses are being used to help the displaced tenants, police say.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal will investigate what led to the fire.