Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Etobicoke

A 55-year-old Toronto man is facing a charge of second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in Etobicoke earlier this month, police say.

According to Toronto police, officers were called to a home on Stanmills Road near Islington Avenue and The Queensway on the evening of Sept. 4.

In a news release, police said a woman was found at the bottom of a set of stairs without vital signs, and was later pronounced dead. She was identified as 60-year-old Rose Di Pinto.



Police said Thursday that a 55-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The man was scheduled to appear in court this morning.