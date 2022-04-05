Woman found dead in middle of the road in west Toronto

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Toronto's west end early Tuesday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lansdowne and Lappin Avenues, south of Dupont Street at around 1:25 a.m. for a report of a woman lying on the road.

Upon arrival, a woman in her 40s was found with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"It's unclear how she ended up on the roadway," Insp. Roger Caracciolo told reporters at the scene. "We believe she was a pedestrian."

Caracciolo said police believe the woman was on the road when she was struck.

He said a TTC vehicle was driving through Lansdowne Avenue and noticed what appeared to be a bag in the middle of the road. The driver then went back to have another look and found a woman.

Police said they are working to determine what caused the woman's death. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them as an investigation is underway.

TTC has notified riders of a bus detour in the area as police investigate.