Woman dead after she was pulled from Lake Ontario in Oakville, boy rescued, police say

A young woman has died after she was pulled out of Lake Ontario on Monday morning, according to Halton Regional Police.

Police said in a news release on Monday they received a call at about 10:30 a.m. from a witness reporting that people in the water at Coronation Park were in distress.

Emergency crews, including the police marine unit, went to the park and rescued a boy, 10, from the water.

The child was not harmed but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Oakville firefighters located a young woman and pulled her from the water near the shore. She was also taken to hospital.

"Despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders and the Hospital Emergency Medical Unit, the Halton Regional Police Service are deeply saddened to report the young woman has passed away," police said in the release.

Police said the boy and woman are not related but were at the park together.

"The Halton Regional Police Service would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the female during this difficult time."

Police said they are still investigating but will not be providing any more details out of respect for the families involved.

