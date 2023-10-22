Woman dead after 3-car collision in Brampton Sunday

A woman has died after a three-car collision in Brampton Sunday, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers received report of a crash involving three vehicles in the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive at around 9:30 a.m.

Police say two adults were taken to hospital following the crash, one of whom was in life-threatening condition.

One woman has since died as a result of her injuries, police said later in an update.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash. No other details have been released yet.

As of noon, Queen Street remains closed between Dixie Road and Central Park Drive. The entrance and exit to Bramalea City Centre mall on Queen is also closed, police say.