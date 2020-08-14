Woman dead after being found in Brampton garage
A woman has died after she was found with obvious signs of trauma in a garage in Brampton Thursday evening, Peel police say.
Victim had obvious signs of trauma, Peel police say
Emergency crews were called to Treeline Boulevard and Linstock Drive just after 7 p.m.
The woman was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition but later died.
Police are still trying to determine how the woman was injured.
UPDATE:<br>- The female has been pronounced deceased<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/OfficerSarah1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OfficerSarah1</a> will be attending the scene—@PeelPolice