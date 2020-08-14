Skip to Main Content
Woman dead after being found in Brampton garage
Woman dead after being found in Brampton garage

A woman has died after she was found with obvious signs of trauma in a garage in Brampton Thursday evening, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to Treeline Boulevard and Linstock Drive just after 7 p.m. on Thursday. (CBC)

Emergency crews were called to Treeline Boulevard and Linstock Drive just after 7 p.m.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition but later died.

Police are still trying to determine how the woman was injured.

