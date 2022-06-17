Woman found dead in Brampton home with obvious trauma, police say

A woman was found dead in a Brampton home Friday morning with obvious signs of trauma, police say.

Peel Regional Police say they were called about a disturbance in the area of Aloma Crescent and Avondale Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the woman dead.

Homicide and missing persons units have taken over the investigation and are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

There's no word on a suspect, but police say they believe it was an isolated incident.

Officers will be canvassing the area for witnesses or anyone who may have surveillance video.