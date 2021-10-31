Woman dead after reported assault at North York home, police say

A man has been taken into police custody after an assault at a North York home that left one woman dead, Toronto police say.

At around 10 p.m., police responded to an unknown trouble call in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street.

Police said they received reports of an assault at a home in the area.

On arrival, they located a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after, police say.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE: UPDATE<br>Sheppard Av W + Jane St<br>- police are on scene<a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> are on scene<br>- a woman has succumbed to her injuries at the scene<br>- this is now a homicide investigation<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2091136?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2091136</a><br>^lb —@TPSOperations

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and police said a man has been taken into custody.

No further details have yet been released about the incident.