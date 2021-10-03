Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the Gardiner near Islington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. in response to reports of a crash.

Two vehicles collided and one struck a median and flipped over. The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene, police say.

A woman in her 60s was pulled from the flipped car with no vital signs, say police, and she later died in hospital.

Police say drivers should anticipate long road closures as the investigation continues.