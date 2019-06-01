Skip to Main Content
Woman, 44, dead after 3-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A 44-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga Friday evening. 

Peel Regional Police were called to Dundas Street and Liruma Road at around 6:45 p.m. 

The victim, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition, where she later died. Five others were taking to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact their Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

Roadways in the area are closed for the police investigation.

A 44-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga Friday evening.

 

