Woman, 44, dead after 3-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A 44-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Mississauga Friday evening.

Peel Regional Police were called to Dundas Street and Liruma Road at around 6:45 p.m.

Update: 44-year-old woman from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> has died as a result of her injuries. Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to contact our Major Collision Bureau or Crime Stoppers. —@PeelPoliceMedia The victim, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition, where she later died. Five others were taking to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact their Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Roadways in the area are closed for the police investigation.