Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in North York, Toronto police say
Elderly woman rushed in critical condition to hospital, where she was pronounced dead
A woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Hillcrest Village area, Toronto police say.
Police say they were called to the Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road area just after 2 p.m. for reports of an elderly woman struck.
Officers arrived to find the woman with a leg injury.
She was taken to hospital in critical condition, and died not long after.
Police say the driver remained on the scene.
Cliffwood Road is closed from Barkwood Crescent to Don Mills Road for the investigation.
