Woman dead after being struck by city vehicle in North York, Toronto police say

A woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Hillcrest Village area, Toronto police say.

City spokesperson Brad Ross confirmed in a tweet that the victim was killed by a city vehicle.

Police say they were called to the Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road area just after 2 p.m. for reports of an elderly woman struck.

Officers arrived to find the woman with a leg injury.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, and died not long after.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

"The City offers its deepest condolences to the victim's family," Ross said Tuesday evening, saying the city is cooperating with police in their investigation.

Cliffwood Road had been closed from Barkwood Crescent to Don Mills Road for the investigation but has since reopened.