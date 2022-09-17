Woman dead after being pulled from water in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a woman is dead after being pulled from the water near Marie Curtis Park in Etobicoke.

First responders were called to the park around 7 a.m. with reports of a body in the water.

Police say the woman was pulled from the water and paramedics provided life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's office will now investigate and police are trying to identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200.