Toronto

Woman dead after crash at Highway 400 and Finch Avenue West

A woman is dead after a crash in the city's northwest end. Finch Avenue West is closed at Norfinch Drive while the traffic services unit investigates.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in the Finch Avenue West and Highway 400 area Tuesday, police say. (The Canadian Press)

Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Highway 400 area around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a pedestrian struck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Finch Avenue West is closed at Norfinch Drive while the traffic services unit investigates.

 

