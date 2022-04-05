Woman dead after crash at Highway 400 and Finch Avenue West
Finch Avenue West is closed at Norfinch Drive while police traffic services unit investigates
A woman is dead after a crash in the city's northwest end.
Toronto police were called to the Finch Avenue West and Highway 400 area around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a pedestrian struck.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Finch Avenue West is closed at Norfinch Drive while the traffic services unit investigates.
COLLISION: UPDATE<br> Finch Av West + Hwy 400<a href="https://twitter.com/TrafficServices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TrafficServices</a> is on scene investigating<br>- A woman has been pronounced deceased at the scene<br>- Anyone w/info, dash cam contact police<br>- Finch Av West is closed at Norfinch, consider alternate routes of travel<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO630643?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO630643</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations