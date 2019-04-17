Woman, 76, dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Milton

A 76-year-old woman is dead after a 3-vehicle crash in Milton.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Guelph Line and Highway 25 on Wednesday afternoon, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Periscope statement.

When police arrived, they found the woman in critical condition. Air ambulance Ornge came to the scene but did not transport the patient. She died on scene, Schmidt said.

Highway 401 eastbound lanes remain closed at Guelph Line as police investigate.