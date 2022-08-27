Woman dead, 15 injured after multi-vehicle collision in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton killed one woman and left 15 others injured.

Police say 10 cars and a tractor trailer were involved in the collision shortly after midnight on Saturday morning near the intersection of Queen Street and The Gore Road. As a result, multiple people were trapped beneath vehicles.

Paramedics say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while 13 people were taken to local hospitals and two more were taken to trauma centres in Toronto.

The investigation continues and police area asking people to avoid the area.