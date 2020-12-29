Woman critically injured following 2-alarm fire in downtown Toronto hotel

A woman has been critically injured following a two-alarm fire at a downtown Toronto hotel early Tuesday morning, Toronto Fire says.

According to Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell, the fire started shortly after 4 a.m. in a unit on the sixth floor of Hotel Victoria, located near Wellington Street West and Yonge Street.

Crews found the victim, believed to be about 40 years old, without vital signs.

Powell said paramedics revived the patient and transported her to hospital in critical condition.

The fire was quickly put out and its cause is under investigation.