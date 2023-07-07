Woman critically injured in east-end shooting, police say

One woman has been critically injured in a shooting near a child-care centre in the city's east end, Toronto police say.

It happened near Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Toronto police say Morse Street Child Care Centre has been placed under a hold and secure for the safety of the children.

Toronto paramedics say the victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police are searching for two men wanted in connection to the shooting. The first suspect is described as six feet tall, with a medium build, wearing a white shirt with blood on it. Police say the second suspect was seen wearing a dark t-shirt with a floral print and blue jeans.

Both suspects were last seen on foot on Queen Street, heading toward Boston Avenue.

Streets in the area are closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.