Woman critically injured after slamming into parked excavator off Highway 401

A woman was critically injured early Tuesday after crashing her car into a parked excavator near Highway 401, police and paramedics say.

OPP say the crash happened in a construction area beside the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, just east of Avenue Road, shortly after 7 a.m.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the blue sedan, left crumpled after the collision, was the only vehicle involved in the wreck. It's unclear what caused the crash.

Toronto paramedics took the woman, believed to be in her 50s, to a local hospital.

"We are waiting for updates on her condition," Schmidt said.

The OPP's collision reconstruction team is investigating.

The collision caused road delays, however restrictions in the area are set to be lifted shortly, the OPP tweeted just before 10 a.m.

Anyone with dashboard camera video is urged to call the OPP.

