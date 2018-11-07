A 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition Wednesday after being injured "by an edged weapon" in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Police are not yet confirming whether it was due to a stabbing.

A 911 call came in just after 8 p.m. Wednesday but no one was at the other end of the line when operators answered.

Police tracked the call, which came from a home phone, to a house in the area of Winston Churchill Blvd and Bayberry Avenue and found the woman in life-threatening condition.