Woman critically hurt after being hit by streetcar on Spadina Avenue

A woman was critically injured on Monday evening when she was hit by a streetcar on Spadina Avenue, Toronto police say.

The collision happened at Nassau Street, south of College Street. Police were called to the scene near Kensington Market at about 6:25 p.m.

Toronto paramedics rushed the woman to hospital in an emergency run.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashboard camera footage is urged to call Toronto police's traffic services at (416) 808-1900.