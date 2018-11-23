Man arrested after shooting in Mississauga leaves woman critically injured, police say
23-year-old victim was rushed to a trauma centre, according to Peel police
Peel Regional Police have arrested a man after a 23-year-old woman was shot in Mississauga on Friday.
Officers were called to a residential area near Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive for reports of gun shots just before 2:30 p.m.
Emergency crews transported the woman to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, paramedics say.
Two daycares and eight schools were placed under hold and secure, but the order has since been lifted.
Shot Fired<br>Area of Battleford Rd / Glen Erin Dr. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a><br>Adult female injured.<br>Police in the area. <br>No further information at this time.<br>PR180441474 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PRP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PRP</a>—@PeelPoliceMedia