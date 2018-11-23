Skip to Main Content
Man arrested after shooting in Mississauga leaves woman critically injured, police say
Peel Regional Police have arrested a man after a 23-year-old woman was shot in Mississauga on Friday.

23-year-old victim was rushed to a trauma centre, according to Peel police

Officers were called to a residential area near Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive for reports of gun shots just before 2:30 p.m.

Emergency crews transported the woman to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, paramedics say.

Two daycares and eight schools were placed under hold and secure, but the order has since been lifted. 

