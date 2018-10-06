Woman dies after vehicle crashes into parked vehicle

A woman is dead after a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in the west end early Saturday, Toronto police say.

Police said they were called to Greenlaw Avenue and Rosemount Avenue, near Bloor Street West and Dufferin Street, at 6:09 a.m. for a report of a crash. The area is near Toronto's Corso Italia neighbourhood.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Steve Henderson, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

"It may have been precipitated by a medical episode," Henderson said on Saturday.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said officers are investigating.