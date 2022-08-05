Woman in her 80s dies after car crash in Scarborough

A woman in her 80s has died following a car crash in Scarborough.

Toronto police responded to a collision at Victoria Park Avenue and Surrey Avenue this afternoon at around 3:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find that two vehicles were involved. The passenger of one of the vehicles was trapped, and was not conscious or breathing.

An officer performed CPR compressions on the passenger through the car window, police said. The woman in her 80s who had been trapped was taken to trauma centre for treatment.

She died in hospital a few hours after the incident.

Victoria Park Avenue will be closed between Surrey Avenue and Ruscica Drive as police investigate the collision.