Woman in stable condition after struck by coach bus in Brampton

A woman was taken to hospital after she was struck and run over by a coach bus in Brampton early Sunday, Peel police say.

The collision happened Kennedy Road and Queen Street East. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 12:40 a.m.

Peel paramedics took the woman to a trauma centre. She is now listed in stable condition.

Her injuries were thought to be serious when she was hit but they were deemed to be not serious when she was assessed in hospital, according to Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

"She was just stepping out when the bus made a right and didn't see her," Patten said on Sunday. "The tires missed her."

Roads in the area were closed to allow officers to investigate but they have since been reopened.