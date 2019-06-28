Woman charged after Ontario Minor Hockey Association allegedly defrauded of $2.4M

York Regional Police say they have charged a woman for allegedly defrauding a minor hockey association of about $2.4 million.

Police say they were contacted by the Ontario Minor Hockey Association last November with concerns that it was defrauded by an employee.

They say investigators discovered that the association's director of finance allegedly stole the money.

The OMHA said in a statement that the incident has not affected programming and it will not be commenting further as the investigation is ongoing.

They say the 45-year-old woman of Georgina, Ont., was arrested on Thursday and faces numerous fraud charges as well as breach of trust.

Police say she was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket, Ont. court next month.