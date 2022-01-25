Woman, 33, charged with murder after man stabbed in Markham home

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed in a Markham home on Monday evening.

York Regional Police are calling the homicide a "domestic-related" incident.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said the stabbing happened in a home on Fred Varley Drive, near Yonge Street and Sciberras Road. Officers were called to the home at about 6:20 p.m.

The man, 31, of Markham, died in hospital, police said.

Police said they arrested the woman, 33, at the home.

"The identity of the accused and the victim will not be released to protect the identity of an additional family member who was in the residence at the time of the incident," police said in the release.

Police are urging anyone with information is to come forward.

