Woman, 35, charged three months after fatal hit and run in Cabbagetown

A 35-year-old woman has been charged three months after the death of a man investigators initially suspected had been assaulted, but who was actually the victim of a hit and run in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

On Sept. 21, officers found a man, 57, with severe trauma lying in a laneway in the area of Nuthatch Lane and Doctor O Lane, Toronto police said in a news release.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators originally believed the victim had been beaten up, but a post-mortem examination revealed he had been struck by a vehicle.

The accused was arrested Thursday and a vehicle of interest was seized. She is charged with leaving the scene of accident resulting in bodily harm then death and causing death by criminal negligence.

She is slated to appear in a downtown court on Feb. 14.