Woman charged with impaired driving causing death after motorcyclist dies in Bradford crash

A woman has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a motorcyclist was struck and killed in a crash in Bradford on Saturday, police say.

South Simcoe police have identified the motorcyclist as Sean McDonnell, 35, of East Gwillimbury.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened in the area of Yonge Street and 9th Line around 5:30 p.m.

In a news release on Sunday, police said an investigation into the crash has determined that a white Hyundai travelling northbound on Yonge Street was struck by a black Audi SUV heading southbound.

A second crash involving the Hyundai and a motorcycle then occurred, police said.

McDonnell, who was driving the motorcycle, died at the scene.

A woman, 37, the driver of the Hyundai, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the woman has since been charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Roads in the area were closed for five hours while officers investigated. The roads reopened at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Any witnesses who may have any information are urged to call Const. Ashley Fairbarn at 705-436-2141 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.