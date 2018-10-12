Woman charged with impaired driving after blocking streetcar lane on St. Clair Avenue West
Police received reports of a driver crashing into several objects before getting stuck on a streetcar track
A woman in her 20s has been charged with impaired driving after an incident on St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto police said.
The driver is alleged to have crashed into several objects, finally getting stuck on the streetcar tracks on St. Clair near Christie Street just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The vehicle disrupted streetcar service on St. Clair temporarily but has now been moved.
Westbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue West are closed for the police investigation.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
