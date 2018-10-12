Skip to Main Content
Woman charged with impaired driving after blocking streetcar lane on St. Clair Avenue West

A woman in her 20s has been charged with impaired driving after driving erratically on St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto police said.

Police received reports of a driver crashing into several objects before getting stuck on a streetcar track

The driver reportedly crashed into several objects, causing damage and got stuck on the streetcar tracks on St. Clair near Christie Street just after 7:30 p.m. Friday. (CBC)

The driver is alleged to have crashed into several objects, finally getting stuck on the streetcar tracks on St. Clair near Christie Street just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle disrupted streetcar service on St. Clair temporarily but has now been moved.

Westbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue West are closed for the police investigation. 

The driver suffered minor injuries.

