Woman charged with murder after body found in burned Aurora, Ont. home

A woman has been charged with second degree murder following a fatal house fire in Aurora, Ont. on Saturday, York Regional Police say.

The woman, 36, from Aurora, is being held in custody and is due to appear in court on Sunday. Homicide detectives arrested the woman on Saturday.

Police believe the body found in the house is that of a man who has not yet been identified.

Police said they were called to a fire in a house on Edward Street, near Harrison Avenue, south of Wellington Street East and Industrial Parkway South, shortly before 1 a.m.

Once firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, shortly after 2 a.m., they entered the house and found the body.

The Ontario coroner deemed the death to be suspicious.

Police said in a news release on Sunday that the victim's identity will be confirmed once a post-mortem is completed.

The cause of the fire in the single family detached home, in a quiet, residential area of Aurora, has not yet been determined.

Police have not said where the body was found.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified about the fire.