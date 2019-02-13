A 19-year-old woman accused of tossing a chair off a condo balcony in downtown Toronto has been charged after surrendering to police on Wednesday.

Marcella Zoia was charged with mischief endangering life, mischief damaging property under $5,000 and common nuisance. She is expected to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday.

Zoia surrendered on Wednesday morning at Toronto Police Service's 52 Division, at about 7 a.m. ET. She came in on her own and was co-operative with police, according to Det. Todd Higo.

On the weekend, a widely shared video surfaced on social media that shows a blond woman, dressed in black, tossing a chair from a highrise building. Police believe it occurred Saturday around 10 a.m. at a condo in the Harbour and York streets area, which overlooks the Gardiner Expressway and Lake Shore Boulevard.

On Tuesday, police made a public appeal for the woman to surrender, saying they knew her identity.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto police, noted no one was injured in the tossing incident.

"Once we had known who she was, investigators reached out to her and they started to make arrangements for her to turn herself in. We want to give her the opportunity to speak to her lawyer and then come in on her own volition," Hopkinson said on Wednesday.

"It's the best for everyone. This being a case where no one was injured, we didn't have any public safety concerns. It gave us leeway to try and treat her in the best possible way. And that's what has happened.

Chair-throwing appeared 'very callous'

Police said on Monday that two chairs, among other items, were thrown over the balcony.

There was outrage over the possibility the tossed objects could have injured someone or caused an accident, as the expressway is right below.

The chair is seen fluttering in the wind as it makes it way down towards the highway. (Lisa Calderon/Facebook )

Hopkinson said the chair throwing appeared " very callous" because of the apparent disregard for harm that could have been caused, as the area is heavily populated.

He said he obtained a copy of the video on Sunday and police began to investigate the next day.

Police received flurry of tips

The items, which police said were thrown from a "very high floor" in the building, landed in front of the entrance to the condo, police said.

Police said they received a flurry of emails from members of the public with information about the woman on Monday.

"I received more tips, calls, advice and information on this than on anything else," Hopkinson said.

"The opportunity that somebody might have been injured was easily there."

According to the Criminal Code, a conviction on the charge of mischief endangering life alone could lead to a prison term.

"Every one who commits mischief that causes actual danger to life is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for life," the Criminal Code says.

In relation to the chair-throwing incident, anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).