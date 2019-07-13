Doing anything for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing? This woman built an observatory
Colleen Ansley says observing the stars has been her 'deepest desire' since she was a little girl in India
This story is part of Moon Landing: 50th Anniversary, a series from CBC News examining how far we've come since the first humans landed on the moon.
The 50th anniversary of the moon landing is this Saturday and Colleen Ansley, a Toronto space enthusiast, will be spending it looking at the stars from a personal observatory that will be finished just in time for the big day.
Ansley says she started building her observatory, which she named "Curiosity," last year at her summer cottage near North Bay. It features a telescope and technology for astrophotography, so that Ansley and her husband can take professional photos.
"This has been my deepest desire and with great support it started being built last year," Ansley told CBC News.
"Everything is in place. It's just the fine tuning left and it just so happened that it came together exactly in time."
Ansley says her interest in space started when she was a young girl living in Mumbai, India.
"The night sky was so clear that the stars glittered like diamonds," she said as she remembered her time there.
Her curiosity about space continued into adulthood when she became an assistant at the U.S. Information Agency in India.
"We covered the moon landing to the Indian public," recalled Ansley. "Later that year, I was involved with immense planning toward the visit of [Apollo 11] astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins."
Armstrong and Aldrin both walked on the moon on July, 20, 1969, while Collins circled high above them in the mission's command module.
During their visit to India, Ansley says she got the chance to hold a sample of a moon rock.
"I was so amazed because that little piece of rock just dazzled under the sun. It was the highlight of my career."
Ansley says deep space is something she hopes to explore for another 50 years.
"There's so much out there, and we've got so much to learn and know about," she said.
"That's a priority in my life."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.