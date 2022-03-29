Body found in garbage bag was a woman, case is now a homicide, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a woman's body was found in a garbage bag in the city's east end on Monday and the case is now considered a homicide.

Police said on Tuesday there were "obvious signs of trauma to the body, including some dismemberment" when it was located near Eastern and Berkshire avenues.

The woman has not yet been identified.

At a news conference near the scene, Det. Sgt. Christopher Ruhl of the homicide unit told reporters the woman was light-skinned, about five foot two, and 118 pounds. She had short, dark, shoulder length hair. There's no word on her ethnicity, he said.

Ruhl said police estimate her age to be anywhere from her 20s to 40s.

Police are expected to release images depicting a "distinct design and colour" that was found on the woman's fingernails and toenails. They're hoping members of the public, or a nail salon where she was a customer, can identify her.

Police will also release images of label design that was on the victim's long-sleeved, red Armani Exchange shirt.

Toronto police taped off a large area near Eastern and Berkshire avenues after a body was found in a garbage bag in the area. The victim was a woman and the case is a homicide, police said on Tuesday. (Grant Jennings/CBC)

Ruhl said officers from 55 Division have done a thorough canvass of the area for witnesses and videos. Police are still reviewing video, he said.

"At this point in time, it is undetermined if this female is from specifically this area," Ruhl said.

Next of kin have not yet been identified.

A member of the public discovered the body on Monday and called 911. There were several garbage bags in the area.

Police are urging anyone who saw a person pushing a shopping cart with a black garbage bag inside between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday to come forward. They also want anyone who was driving eastbound or westbound on Eastern Avenue at that time and who has dashboard camera video to contact them.

The victim was found on the south side of Eastern Avenue, police said.